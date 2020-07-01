1/1
Sylvia Ann Eaton Robinson
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sylvia Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Ann Eaton Robinson, 81, passed away at the home of her sister, Carol, on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Sylvia was born Oct. 13, 1938, in Carroll County, Va., to the late Addison and Essie Caroline Webb Eaton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Robinson.
Survivors include sisters, Carol Burris and Betty Lou Eaton, both of Fancy Gap, Va.; brother, Kenneth Eaton of Maryland; three nieces; one nephew; also survive as well as many special friends.
A graveside service will be held today, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Felts Cemetery with Pastor Jackie Poe officiating. A drive through visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 1477 Carrollton Pike, Hillsville, Va. 24343.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home, Galax is serving the Robinson family. 
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved