Sylvia Ann Eaton Robinson, 81, passed away at the home of her sister, Carol, on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Sylvia was born Oct. 13, 1938, in Carroll County, Va., to the late Addison and Essie Caroline Webb Eaton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Robinson.
Survivors include sisters, Carol Burris and Betty Lou Eaton, both of Fancy Gap, Va.; brother, Kenneth Eaton of Maryland; three nieces; one nephew; also survive as well as many special friends.
A graveside service will be held today, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Felts Cemetery with Pastor Jackie Poe officiating. A drive through visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 1477 Carrollton Pike, Hillsville, Va. 24343.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home, Galax is serving the Robinson family.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com