She was born Nov. 9, 1980, in Princeton, W.Va., to Roger Lee and Kathy Marie Bell Runyon.

Survivors include her parents, Kathy Bell Ridder and Roger Lee Runyon, both of Princeton, W.Va.; her husband, Jesse Blankenship Sr. of Galax; children, Roger Tolliver and Jerry Tolliver Jr. both of Princeton, W.Va., and Devin Stevens and Elizabeth Stevens, both of Galax; step-children, Kimberly Blankenship, Michael Blankenship and Jesse Lee Blankenship Jr., all of Galax; sister and brother-in-law, Jessica and Roy Wray of Matoka, W.Va.; maternal grandfather, Daynard Shrewsbury; maternal grandmother, Betty Jane Bell; paternal grandparents, Stonewall Jackson Runyon and Bertha Jane Gilley; eight step-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Chapel. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until time for the memorial service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to assist with the funeral expense.

