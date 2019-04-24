Tammy Marie Ramey, 44, of Galax, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
She was born in Mount Airy, N.C., on June 10, 1974, to James and Sandra Stone Ramey.
Survivors include her parents of Galax; a daughter, Emily Hope Sayers of Galax; sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer Pittman and Jason of New Kent; half-sister, Sherry Combs of King, N.C.; one niece; three nephews; and a friend, Aaron Sutherland.
A funeral will be held today, Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rodney Christman and the Rev. Elvis Poole officiating. Burial will follow in the Camp Zion Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019