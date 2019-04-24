Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Mount Airy, N.C., on June 10, 1974, to James and Sandra Stone Ramey.

Survivors include her parents of Galax; a daughter, Emily Hope Sayers of Galax; sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer Pittman and Jason of New Kent; half-sister, Sherry Combs of King, N.C.; one niece; three nephews; and a friend, Aaron Sutherland.

A funeral will be held today, Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rodney Christman and the Rev. Elvis Poole officiating. Burial will follow in the Camp Zion Cemetery.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

