1/1
Ted Clint Hines Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ted's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gibsonville - Ted Clint Hines Sr., 86, died on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Carriage House in Greensboro, N.C.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Comers Rock Cemetery in Elk Creek, Va.
Ted was born in Elk Creek, Va., to the late Kyle Hines and Kate Funk Hines.
He was a wartime Naval veteran having served during the Korean War.
He spent his career as a computer technician for Cone Mills in Greensboro, N.C., and served with the Greensboro City Police Reserves.
He enjoyed woodworking and making things.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his sister, Evelyn; his wife, Lisetta "Tootsie" Wright Hines; his eldest son, Ted Clint Hines Jr.; his sons David, of Raleigh, N.C., and Michael and wife Lori, of Gibsonville; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Carriage House for their excellent care.
Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved