Gibsonville - Ted Clint Hines Sr., 86, died on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Carriage House in Greensboro, N.C.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Comers Rock Cemetery in Elk Creek, Va.
Ted was born in Elk Creek, Va., to the late Kyle Hines and Kate Funk Hines.
He was a wartime Naval veteran having served during the Korean War.
He spent his career as a computer technician for Cone Mills in Greensboro, N.C., and served with the Greensboro City Police Reserves.
He enjoyed woodworking and making things.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his sister, Evelyn; his wife, Lisetta "Tootsie" Wright Hines; his eldest son, Ted Clint Hines Jr.; his sons David, of Raleigh, N.C., and Michael and wife Lori, of Gibsonville; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Carriage House for their excellent care.
Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the family.
