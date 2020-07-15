1/
Terryell Gentry “Buddy” Crisp
Terryell Gentry "Buddy" Crisp, 86, of Fancy Gap, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home. 
Crisp was born in Gastonia, N.C., to the late Mac Farlan and Carrie Bollinger Crisp. 
Buddy was a lifelong musician and recording artist and retired from Akzo-Nobel.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Marie Metcalf Crisp; son, Terryell Crisp Jr.; daughters, Sherry Peters and Susan Crisp; sisters, Eva Craver of Lexington, N.C., and Carolyn Latham of Morehead City; grandchildren, Evin Peters, Cade Peters and Jay Peters, all of Charlotte, N.C., and Gabriel Robertson of Fancy Gap; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with burial following will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Webb-Skyview Cemetery with Pastor Kaye Seay officiating. 
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fancy Gap United Methodist Church or Twin County Hospice in Galax.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. 
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
