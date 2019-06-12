Tessie Gertrude McCraw Poe, 95, of Galax, died Friday, May 17, 2019, in the Commonwealth Assisted Living in Hillsville.
She was born in Galax on Oct. 27, 1923, to Johnny L. and Edna McBride McCraw.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Edgar Poe.
Survivors include a cousin and his wife, Rodney and Elea-nor Gillespie of Woodlawn; an uncle Jess McBride; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral was held Monday at 6 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Felts Memorial Cemetery Tuesday at 10 a.m.
