Texas Arlene Thomas Harreld, 80, of Fries, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Carroll County on Sept. 1, 1940, to William Cecil and Beulah Faye Vaughan Thomas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lee Harreld.
Survivors include a son, Tony White of Fries; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Mark Hullinger of Indiana; daughter-in-law, Phillis White of Indiana; sister, Cleo Dowling of Fries; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held for the family in the Liberty Hill Cemetery with Pastor Greg Burnett officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.