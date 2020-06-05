Thelma Faye Warf, 90, of Hillsville, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
She was born in Galax on September 22, 1929, to Burton and Annie Elizabeth Akers Stoneman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Loyd Thomas Warf.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Tressy Maria Warf of Hillsville and Virginia Faye and Bill Carico of Lambsburg; son, Ricky Loyd Warf of Sparta, N.C.; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A guestbook is available online
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.