She was born Aug. 24, 1935, to James Reece and Lena Cathern Idol Pilkins in Mouth of Wilson, Va.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Doris and Ronnie Cole of Independence, Va.; granddaughter and spouse, Rhonda and Carl Ring of Fries, Va.; grandson and spouse, Daniel and Shelly Cole, of Ennice, N.C.; great-grandson and spouse, Cody and Anna Brown of Mouth of Wilson, Va.; great-grandchildren and spouses, Danielle and Josh Marshall of Glade Valley, N.C., Dakota Brown of Elk Creek, Va., Hannah Cole of Ennice, N.C., and Noah Cole of Ennice, N.C.; five great-great-grandchildren; Madison, Jestella, Eva, Natalie and Keaton; three step-great-grandchildren, Josh and Britteny Ring, Alyssa and Patrick Hawks and Breanna Ring; three sisters, Patricia Snow of Sparta, N.C., Elizabeth Scarlette of Sparta, N.C., and Margaret and Carlis Smith of Piney Creek, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. by the Rev. Wayne Jones and the Rev. Cody Brown. The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Burial followed in Young's Chapel Cemetery in Mouth of Wilson, Va.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to Young's Chapel Cemetery, c/o Rodney Halsey, Mouth of Wilson, Va. 24363.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Independence, Va., is serving the family.

