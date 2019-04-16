Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Mae Combs Bryant. View Sign



She was born in Carroll County on Nov. 22, 1936, to James Arthur and Nettie Combs.

She held many jobs and roles in life, including wife, mother, grandmother, a retired textile mill worker, CNA and friend to so many.

She was a faithful Christian and member of Fancy Gap Baptist Church in Mount Airy, N.C.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 63 years, Carlos Bryant of the home; her children, a son, Danny Bryant and daughter, Sherry Bryant, both of Mount Airy, N.C.; grandchildren, Erica Hill (Myra Tucker) of Mount Airy, N.C., Jonathan (Amanda) Bryant of Westfield and Justin Coleman of Salisbury; great-grandchildren, Mason Jester, Taylor Jester, Madison Hill, Addie Bryant, Adreana Bryant, Little Jonathan Bryant and Avery Bryant; a special friend and caregiver, Marisa Hensley; brothers, Dallas Rudolph Combs of Woodlawn, Va., Lones (Helen) Combs of Fancy Gap, Va., and Larry (Sandra) Combs of Cana, Va.; sister, Sadie Schaeffer of Galax, Va.; brother in law, Wayne Parish of Winston-Salem, N.C.; and sister-in-law, Norma Combs Hale.

In addition to her parents, Bryant was preceded in death by a brother, James Urles Combs; and a sister Wanda Parish.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday April 15, 2019, at Fancy Gap Baptist Church by the Rev. Dwight Sechrist and the Rev. Rusty Reed. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home.

