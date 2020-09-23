1/
Theresa Faye Shumate
1931 - 2020
Theresa Faye Shumate, 89, of Whitetop, Va., died on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va.
She was born on April 16, 1931, in Whitetop to the late John Luther and Barbara Bannie Blevins Greer.
She was the widow of Gordon Davis and Lawson Shumate. She was also preceded in death by one son, Ricky Shumate.
Survivors include three daughters, Betty and Gary Adkins of Crab Orchard, W.Va., Wilma and Steve Phipps of Lansing, N.C., and Barbara and Gary Blevins of Mouth of Wilson, Va.; three sons, Bill Davis of Abingdon, Va., Danny and Kathy Davis of Whitetop, Va., and Mike and Lora Shumate of Galax, Va.; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were conducted on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Upper Helton Baptist Church in Whitetop, Va., by the Rev. Larry Peak. Burial will follow in the Walls Cemetery in Whitetop, Va.
Flowers are appreciated or memorial contribution may be made to Upper Helton Baptist Church, c/o Kay Trivett, 50 Wakefield Lane, Mouth of Wilson, Va. 24363.
The Shumate family was at the home of their mother, Theresa Faye Shumate on Friday Sept. 11, 2020.
Reins- Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Shumate family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
