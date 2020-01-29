Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Woodlawn Church of God Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Carroll County to the late Rev. Wayne and Sally Mills Briggs.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn F. Briggs.

Survivors include his children, Missy Sawyers of Hillsville and Ray Briggs and wife, Tessa of Woodlawn; four grandchildren and spouse; a great-granddaughter; siblings and spouses, Florence Collins of Salem, the Rev. John and Zona Briggs of Woodlawn and Paul and Joann Briggs of Waynesboro; brothers-in-law, Ronald Thomas of Meadow View and Roger McGlockin; sisters-in-law, Myrtle Briggs of Roanoke, Dot Briggs of Glade Springs, and Linda Briggs of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral was held Jan. 25, 2020, at Woodlawn Church of God at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rhudy Robinson and Pastor David Bays officiating. Burial followed in the Pickett Cemetery.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

