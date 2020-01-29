Thomas "Tommy" Briggs, 73, of Hillsville, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem.
He was born in Carroll County to the late Rev. Wayne and Sally Mills Briggs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn F. Briggs.
Survivors include his children, Missy Sawyers of Hillsville and Ray Briggs and wife, Tessa of Woodlawn; four grandchildren and spouse; a great-granddaughter; siblings and spouses, Florence Collins of Salem, the Rev. John and Zona Briggs of Woodlawn and Paul and Joann Briggs of Waynesboro; brothers-in-law, Ronald Thomas of Meadow View and Roger McGlockin; sisters-in-law, Myrtle Briggs of Roanoke, Dot Briggs of Glade Springs, and Linda Briggs of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held Jan. 25, 2020, at Woodlawn Church of God at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rhudy Robinson and Pastor David Bays officiating. Burial followed in the Pickett Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020