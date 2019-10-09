Thomas (better known as Tommy) Edward James, 85, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
He was born Jan. 17, 1934, in Yeager, W.Va., to the late Richard and Vergie Burnett James.
Survivors include his wife, Francis Smith James of Fries; daughters and son-in-law, Vada Lyons of Bedford and Vicky and Jeff Swaim of Elkin, N.C.; son and daughter-in-law, Bradley and Marti James of Galax; five grandchildren;12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Wiley James and Paul James, both of Beckley, W.Va., Herman James of Saltville, Elmer James of Greensboro, N.C., Geniva Knell of Wytheville, Junita Thompson of Ohio and Ruby Steckel of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Thursday Oct. 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Grace Baptist Church with the Rev. Ben Haga officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of the service at the church. Burial will follow at River Hill Christian Church Cemetery.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019