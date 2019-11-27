Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Howard Hearth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



He was born on April 28, 1941.

He was a son of the late George Hearth and Alberta Rumph Hearth.

Thomas served his country in the United States Coast Guard.

He was a retired law enforcement officer and handyman who loved to work with his hands.

In his free time, Thomas could be found doing crafts, woodworking, working on tractors and farm equipment.

He also enjoyed gardening, traveling, spending time with his family and cooking.

Everyone enjoyed his famous mac-n-cheese. He was loved by so many and will be missed by all that knew him.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 ½ years, Carol Bell Hearth; three children, Michael Hearth and wife, Pam, Tim Hearth and wife, Holly and Louanne Winterburn and husband, Jim; four grandchildren, Michael Hearth Jr., Derek Hearth, T.J. Hearth and Kailee Hearth; three brothers, Kurt Hearth and wife, Judy, George Hearth and wife, Gail and David Hearth and wife, Deanna; three nephews; four nieces; and many friends.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Thomas's name consider the Bedford Humane Society or Disabled Veterans of America.

Per Thomas's wishes there will be no service at this time.

