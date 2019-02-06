Timothy Franklin Amstutz, 54, formerly of Carroll County, Va., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in the Crisp Regional Hospital in Cordele, Ga.
Timothy was born in Mount Airy, N.C., on June 26, 1964, to Raymond Amstutz and Sallie Rigney Amstutz.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Chelsea Brooke Amstutz; and a nephew, Noah Scott Amstutz.
Survivors include his wife, Carletta Amstutz of Nashville, Tenn.; children, Austin Christopher Kilen, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Amstutz and Jordan Tyler Amstutz, all of North Carolina; parents, Raymond and Carol "Sue" Amstutz of Sevierville, Tenn.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kristin and Jonathan Epperson and Lisa and Leon Frost, all of Galax, Va., and Ava and Daniel Arnold of Max Meadows, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held Monday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in the Morris Family Cemetery with military rites by the Grayson VFW Post 7726. The family will receive friends Monday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2019