1/
Timothy Wayne Glosup
1952 - 2020
Timothy Wayne Glosup, 67, of Galax, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
He was born in Fort Worth, Texas on Aug. 25, 1952, to Newman Edwin and Ruby Lee Summers Glosup.
Survivors include his wife, Sherrie Glosup of Galax; sister and brother-in-law, Gwen and Henry Archer; brothers and sisters-in-law, Max and Janet Glosup, Eric and Cheryl Glosup and David Glosup and fiance' Lynnette; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services held at this time.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
