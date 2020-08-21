Timothy Wayne Glosup, 67, of Galax, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
He was born in Fort Worth, Texas on Aug. 25, 1952, to Newman Edwin and Ruby Lee Summers Glosup.
Survivors include his wife, Sherrie Glosup of Galax; sister and brother-in-law, Gwen and Henry Archer; brothers and sisters-in-law, Max and Janet Glosup, Eric and Cheryl Glosup and David Glosup and fiance' Lynnette; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services held at this time.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.