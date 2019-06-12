T.J. Lineberry, 76, of Woodlawn, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, in the Forsyth Medical Center.
He was born in Carroll County on Sept. 27, 1942, to Ted Parson and Brooks Montgomery Lineberry.
Survivors include three sisters, Helena Sexton of Galax, Ethel Whitlow of Mount Airy, N.C., and Frances Akers of Hillsville,; several nieces and nephews; best friends and family, Johnny and Barbara Bowers, Matthew and Heather Nester and Jason Bowers.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Lineberry Cemetery with Sammy Burnette and Billy Burnette officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the Lineberry Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2019