Tony Lynn Ogle, 57, of Hillsville, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.
He was born in Galax to the late Lancelot Alexander and Margie (Ellen) Fern Akers Ogle.
Survivors include his sister, Opal Fern Ogle Kegley of Woodlawn; brother, Billy Lance Ogle of Hillsville; a niece and spouse; nephews and spouse; a great-nephew and great-niece.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Burial will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday one hour prior to the service.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 24 to May 26, 2019