Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145 Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Galax to the late Lancelot Alexander and Margie (Ellen) Fern Akers Ogle.

Survivors include his sister, Opal Fern Ogle Kegley of Woodlawn; brother, Billy Lance Ogle of Hillsville; a niece and spouse; nephews and spouse; a great-nephew and great-niece.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Burial will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday one hour prior to the service.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Tony Lynn Ogle, 57, of Hillsville, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.He was born in Galax to the late Lancelot Alexander and Margie (Ellen) Fern Akers Ogle.Survivors include his sister, Opal Fern Ogle Kegley of Woodlawn; brother, Billy Lance Ogle of Hillsville; a niece and spouse; nephews and spouse; a great-nephew and great-niece.A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Burial will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday one hour prior to the service.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from May 24 to May 26, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close