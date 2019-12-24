Tony Myers, 83, of Hillsville, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Carroll County to the late Leonard and Annie Ogle Myers.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Myers of the home; children and spouses, Bill and Cindi Myers of Alabama and Toni Marie and Dan Teeter of Colorado; brothers, Leroy Myers, Gilbert Myers and Jerry Myers; sisters, Irene Young, Maledia Boyd, Juanita Pack, Peggy Alexander and Wanda Joseph; and seven grandchildren.
A funeral will be held on today, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Pine Grove Primitive Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with Gilbert Myers, Bill Myers and Elder Ronald Bowman officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville Grover King Post 1115.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral HomeChapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019