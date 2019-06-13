Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Grayson County on Nov. 29, 1934, to Ed and Lula Tilly Billings.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Duma Lee Roberts.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Eddy Boyer of Fries; two grandchildren and spouses; four great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Velin and Clayton Carico of Fries and Rosa and Hobert Mays of Galax; brothers, George Billing and Jefferson (Jay) Billings, both of Galax and Charlie Billings of Fries; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Galax City Cemetery with Pastor Max Combs officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

