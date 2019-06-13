Treva Dortha Billings Roberts, 84, of Fries, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Grayson County on Nov. 29, 1934, to Ed and Lula Tilly Billings.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Duma Lee Roberts.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Eddy Boyer of Fries; two grandchildren and spouses; four great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Velin and Clayton Carico of Fries and Rosa and Hobert Mays of Galax; brothers, George Billing and Jefferson (Jay) Billings, both of Galax and Charlie Billings of Fries; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Galax City Cemetery with Pastor Max Combs officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 12 to June 13, 2019