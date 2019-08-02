Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Una Lee Hanks Brewer. View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary

Una Lee Hanks Brewer, 97, of Galax, Va., passed away peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Twin County Regional Hospital.

She was born in Woodlawn, Va., on Oct. 9, 1921, to Helen Calfee Hanks and James Eric Hanks.

Una was the third of seven children, later known as the "magnificent seven."

She went to church at Forest Oak Christian Church and went to school at Woodlawn High School, where she was the last living member of her 1938 graduating class.

She married Claude S. Brewer on Feb. 28, 1940, and together they raised five children all while starting and running the family business, Claude S. Brewer Well Drilling Co.

Claude died suddenly on May 18, 1982, and their son, Ted, took over and ran the business.

Besides working the business, Una ran the house, milked cows, worked a garden, preserved food and worked part time at the Remnant Shop. She was an excellent seamstress and made clothes for herself, her daughters and occasionally for her daughter's dolls at Christmas.

Una loved knitting and crocheting. She made hundreds of dishcloths as well as baby blankets that she gave to family members and friends.

She also enjoyed supporting her children, whether it was watching a sporting event, which she rarely missed, or, in later years, going to events for her grandchildren. She really enjoyed the special times when her grandchildren visited for a few days in the summer.

After the children left home, Una and Claude started bowling which she excelled in and won dozens of trophies throughout the years.

She also enjoyed traveling, which took her to 47 states and several countries. She also liked playing cards with friends on a regular basis when they were all healthy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Claude; sisters, Alene Goad and Geneva Richardson; brother, James Hanks; and sons-in-law, Allen Justice and Bob Hendrix.

Survivors include sisters, Veda Williams and Sally Ratcliffe; brother, Elmer Hanks (Christine), all of Pulaski; daughters, Helen Justice of Richmond, Nancy Hendrix of Clemmons, N.C., and Martha Chrisman (Gary) of Winchester; and sons, Claude Brewer Jr. (Marion) of Taylorsville, N.C., and Ted Brewer of Galax; her grandchildren, Terri Mulvin (Tom), Sara Durrett, Carl Hendrix, Sarah Chrisman Walrath (Seth) and Eric Chrisman (Sarah); great-grandchildren, Rachel and Andrew Mulvin, Kayley and Zachary Durrett, Joy and Elsa Walrath, and Taylor Chrisman; and several nieces and nephews.

Una was of the Methodist faith and she belonged to the State and National Water Well Drillers Association, Galax Moose, where she held various offices, and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Her funeral will be Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel in Galax. There will be a visitation at 1 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Galax Education Foundation or in her memory.

A guestbook is available at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

