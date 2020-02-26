Veda Marie Roberts Robinson, 87, of Woodlawn, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in the Galax Health and Rehab.
She was born in Galax on Jan. 30, 1933, to Emmett Aaron and Dora Frances Redd Roberts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Hawthorne Robinson.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Steve Gayheart; son and daughter-in-law and Eddie and Kim Robinson, all of Woodlawn; son-in-law, Bobby Montgomery; five grandchildren and spouse; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Pine Grove Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Ronald Bowman and Pastor Rodney Christman officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020