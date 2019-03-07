Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Staples was born in Wythe County to the late Richard Lee and Creola Bethena Horton Bond.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Edmund Ray Staples; and siblings, Jesse Bond, Dora Ruth Taylor and Pauline Clark.

Survivors include her children and spouses, Morris and Dreama Staples of Hillsville and Sharon and Ricky Perry of Galax; special nephew, Roger Bond of Barren Springs; siblings, Garland Bond of Barren Springs, Fred Bond of New Jersey and Freda Hancock of Pulaski; special sister-in-law, Allie Staples of Hillsville; granddaughters and spouses, Laura and Allen Goad of Galax and Elaina and Matt Frazier of Galax; grandson, Edmund (Eddie) Staples of Hillsville; great-grandsons, Ethanael Lee Davis, Peyton Allen Goad and Talon Frazier; great-granddaughter, Haylen Frazier; two step grandchildren; and five step great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 6:30 p.m. with Elder Ronald Bowman officiating. Burial will be held in the Edmund Staples Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 4 until 6 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145

Hillsville , VA 24343-0145

Hillsville , VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041

