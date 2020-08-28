1/
Vernon Arwood Johnson
1940 - 2020
Vernon Arwood Johnson, better known as Woody Johnson, 80, of Fries, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
He was born in Carroll County on April 20, 1940, to the late Sidney and Nancy Montgomery Johnson.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Lucille Copenhaver Johnson; two sons and daughters-in-law, William and Debbie Johnson and Mike and Rebecca Johnson; sister, Magdalene Mallory, all of Fries; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with the time and place to be announced.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
