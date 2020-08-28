Vernon Arwood Johnson, better known as Woody Johnson, 80, of Fries, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
He was born in Carroll County on April 20, 1940, to the late Sidney and Nancy Montgomery Johnson.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Lucille Copenhaver Johnson; two sons and daughters-in-law, William and Debbie Johnson and Mike and Rebecca Johnson; sister, Magdalene Mallory, all of Fries; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with the time and place to be announced.
