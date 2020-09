Vernon Darrell Bartlett, 71, of Galax, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at his home.He was born in Galax on Nov. 4, 1948, to the late Elmer and Hazel Ruth Rector Bartlett.Survivors include his son, Christian Kyle Bartlett of Greensburg, Pa.; and brother, Donald (Bones) Bartlett of Galax.There will be no services held at this time.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.