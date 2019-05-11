Service Information High Country Services Funeral & Cremations 600 Glendale Road Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-9009 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born June 15, 1963, in Edgecombe, N.C., to the late Willard Moody and Joyce Nadine David.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Daniel Kirk.

Survivors include her fiancé, David Cundiff of Galax; son, John Moody and fiancé, Hope Baggatta of Galax; daughter, Diane Patricia Kirk of Pulaski; sisters, Carolyn Harvey and husband Larry Jr. of Hampton, Joyce Nadine Bailey and husband, Steven and Linda Moody and husband, Richard Grant of Middleboro, Fla.; two grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A funeral will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at High Country Services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Felts Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, April 26, 2019, at High Country Services from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for funeral expenses c/o High Country Services, 600 Glendale Road, Galax, Va. 24333.

High Country Services is serving the family.

Online condolences can be made at

Virgie Irene Kirk, 55, of Galax, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home.She was born June 15, 1963, in Edgecombe, N.C., to the late Willard Moody and Joyce Nadine David.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Daniel Kirk.Survivors include her fiancé, David Cundiff of Galax; son, John Moody and fiancé, Hope Baggatta of Galax; daughter, Diane Patricia Kirk of Pulaski; sisters, Carolyn Harvey and husband Larry Jr. of Hampton, Joyce Nadine Bailey and husband, Steven and Linda Moody and husband, Richard Grant of Middleboro, Fla.; two grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.A funeral will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at High Country Services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Felts Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, April 26, 2019, at High Country Services from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for funeral expenses c/o High Country Services, 600 Glendale Road, Galax, Va. 24333.High Country Services is serving the family.Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com. Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close