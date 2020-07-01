Virgil James Dixon (better known as Butch), 64, of Galax, died Friday, June 19, 2020, in the New River Valley Medical Center in Christiansburg.
He was born Jan. 26, 1956, in Galax to the late Laura "Janie" Baumgardner and William "Bill" Dixon.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Hampton Dixon of Galax; daughters and sons-in-law, Melinda and Clyde Burris Jr. of Galax and Sarah and Rayshawn Tucker of Fries; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Janet Felts of Galax; step-father, Bobby Baumgardner of Fries; half-sisters, Reginia and Paul Garber of Ararat and Jennifer Blankenship of Fries; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
A private graveside service will be held with Stacy Redd officiating. There will be no visitation.
