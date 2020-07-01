1/
Virgil James Dixon
1956 - 2020
Virgil James Dixon (better known as Butch), 64, of Galax, died Friday, June 19, 2020, in the New River Valley Medical Center in Christiansburg.
He was born Jan. 26, 1956, in Galax to the late Laura "Janie" Baumgardner and William "Bill" Dixon.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Hampton Dixon of Galax; daughters and sons-in-law, Melinda and Clyde Burris Jr. of Galax and Sarah and Rayshawn Tucker of Fries; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Janet Felts of Galax; step-father, Bobby Baumgardner of Fries; half-sisters, Reginia and Paul Garber of Ararat and Jennifer Blankenship of Fries; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
A private graveside service will be held with Stacy Redd officiating. There will be no visitation.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
