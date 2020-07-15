1/
Virgil Lee Funk
1950 - 2020
Virgil Lee Funk, 69, of Elk Creek, died Friday, July 10, 2020, in Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
He was born in North Wilkesboro, N.C., on Aug. 23, 1950, to the late Cecil and Agnes Poole Funk.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Funk of Elk Creek; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Jon Larson of Mendoda; son, Adam Funk of Independence; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and husbands, Carolyn and Jimmy Valiant of Shawsville, Becky and Troy Stamper of Wytheville, Libby Melton of Independence and Toni Melton of Wytheville; and brother-in-law, Darrell Melton of Elk Creek.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Summerfield United Methodist Church Cemetery with Minister Darrell Melton and Minister Jim McKnight officiating. Military rites were conducted by Grayson VFW Post #7726. There was no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mountain Valley Hospice. 
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Summerfield United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
