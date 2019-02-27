Virgil Leo Galyean, 77, of Low Gap, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at his home.
Galyean was born in Surry County, N.C., on July 3, 1941, to Ralph Felts Galyean and Nessie Lowe Galyean.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Woody Galyean.
Survivors include several cousin;, family friends; and caregivers, Jerry Wilson, Donna and Todd Carico and Paige Dixon, all of Low Gap, N.C.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Fishers Gap Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ernie Smith officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019