  • "Way back, had lots of fun. RIP Virgil."
    - Carlie and Betty Lowe
  • "Will miss your sense of humor and kindness!"
    - Debbie Galyean
  • "Looks just like Virgil."
    - Debbie Hawks
  • "Thanks for all the fun camping and hunting. You are the..."
    - Debbie Hawks
  • "Ill always have the memories. You made my childhood so much..."
    - Joyce Lowe Newell

Virgil Leo Galyean, 77, of Low Gap, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at his home.
Galyean was born in Surry County, N.C., on July 3, 1941, to Ralph Felts Galyean  and Nessie Lowe Galyean.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Woody Galyean.
Survivors include several cousin;, family friends; and caregivers, Jerry Wilson,  Donna and Todd Carico and Paige Dixon, all of Low Gap, N.C.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Fishers Gap Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ernie Smith officiating. 
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
