Obituary



She was born on Nov. 18, 1916, in Grayson County, Va., to John Perry Leonard and Mary Elizabeth Roberts Leonard.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Tom Jefferson (T.J.) Sutherland.

Survivors include daughters and son-in-law, Barbara Russell of Galax and Debbie and Dewayne Creed of Pilot Mountain, N.C.; sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth Sutherland of Spanaway, Wash., Carroll and Sandy Sutherland of Cumming, Ga., Tom and Debbie Sutherland of Montgomery, Ala., and Harold and Ann Sutherland of Galax; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and caregiver, Angela Baldwin Freeman.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Locust Grove Church of Christ with Craig Embree, Guy Russell and Tom Sutherland officiating. Burial will follow in the Monta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Locust Grove Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family

