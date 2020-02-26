Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Carroll County to the late Bernard and Eva Gardner Jenkins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby D. Mabe; daughter, Kathy E. Shockley; and daughter-in-law, Roxann S. Mabe.

Survivors include her son, Bernard Mabe of Hillsville; three granddaughters and spouses; one grandson and spouse; four great-granddaughters; son-in-law, Jerry Shockley and friend, Sheila Cox; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Frances and Clayton Shockley; and friend, Mildred Burnette.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Elder Eddie Bunn officiating. Burial will follow in the Mabe Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

