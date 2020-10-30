1/
Virginia Ethel Webb
1961 - 2020
Virginia Ethel Webb, 59, of Riner, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in the New River Valley Medical Center.
She was born in Galax on May 8, 1961, to Heston Betron and Alma Blanche Lineberry Webb.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Lee and Lutica Webb; and her maternal grandparents, Carson and Ethel Lineberry.
Survivors include a son, Wayne Webb Maloyed of Wytheville; three daughters, Mamie Loyd of Laurel Fork, Carol Brannock of Galax and Lynn Webb of Lenoir, N.C.; sisters and brother-in-law, Ann Webb and Lesia and Taco Martinez, all of Riner; an aunt; six grandchildren; two nieces; and five nephews.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 2:30 p.m. in the Nester Cemetery at Laurel Fork with Pastor Rodney Christman officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
OCT
30
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Nester Cemetery at Laurel Fork
