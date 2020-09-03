Virginia Faye Rippey Combs, 80, of Lexington, N.C., died Wednesday at her home.
She was born in Carroll County on March 25, 1940, to Troy Calvin and Ada Leona Love Rippey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Roosevelt Combs.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Karen Leona and Eddie Tipton of Gold Hill, N.C., and Sandra Kay Combs Hill of Trinity, N.C.; son and daughter, Michael James and Nona Combs of Lexington, N.C.; brother, Charlie Rippey of Galax; six grandchildren and spouses; nine great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Good Hope Cemetery with Gale Rippey officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.