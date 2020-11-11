1/
Virginia Jane “Janie” Snow
1946 - 2020
Virginia Jane "Janie" Snow, 74, of Sparta, N.C., died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her home.
She was born on Aug. 22, 1946, in Grayson County, to Blair and Lou Hendricks Vaughan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Early Junior Snow.
Survivors include her children, Jamie Sandefur, Chama McKnight and Carmen Snow, all of Fries, and David Lane of Ivanhoe, Robbie Lane of Mount Airy, N.C., and Kevin Snow of Pulaski; sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Johnny Childress of Fries;10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; caregiver, Mary; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Atkins Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Chris "Spud" Smith officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Atkins Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
