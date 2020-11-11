Or Copy this URL to Share

She was born on Aug. 22, 1946, in Grayson County, to Blair and Lou Hendricks Vaughan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Early Junior Snow.

Survivors include her children, Jamie Sandefur, Chama McKnight and Carmen Snow, all of Fries, and David Lane of Ivanhoe, Robbie Lane of Mount Airy, N.C., and Kevin Snow of Pulaski; sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Johnny Childress of Fries;10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; caregiver, Mary; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Atkins Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Chris "Spud" Smith officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

