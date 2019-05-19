Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145 Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145 Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Carroll County to the late Isaac and Della Surratt Ogle.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Howard Dalton.

Survivors include her children, Gayla Stilwell of Hillsville, Brenda Bazzle and husband, Jim of Hillsville, Maggie Monteith and husband, Gary of King, N.C., Sanford Dalton and wife, Theresa of Hillsville and Lisa Daugherty and husband, Harry of Roanoke; sister, Nellie Slate of Hillsville; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held today, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 3 p.m. with Pastor David Bays and Pastor Kevin Carlan officiating. Burial will follow in the Little Vine Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to either Little Vine Community Church, attention Riley Drawdy, 459 Buckwheat Road, Hillsville, Va. 24343 or Little Vine Cemetery, attention Steve Quesenberry, 470 Shady Hill Drive, Hillsville, Va. 24343.

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

