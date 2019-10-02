Vivian Joyce Wooten Russell, 81, better known as Joyce Russell, of Galax, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in the Forsyth Medical Center.
She was born in Grayson County on June 1, 1938, to William Lester and Virginia Mabel Isom Wooten.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward K. Russell.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Anita Shupe and Brian and Rocky Shupe; a daughter, Cathy Larrowe; sister and brother-in-law, Libby and Jackie Joines; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, James Russell, Ted and Mary Alice Russell, BJ and Margie Shupe, Deloris Shupe, Christine Shupe, Michelle Shupe and Logene Anders; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and spouses; eight great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
A funeral was held Oct. 1, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Sam Holder officiating. Burial followed in the Rock Creek Cemetery in Independence.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
