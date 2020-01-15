Walter D. Hampton III of Independence Va., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in his home.
He was in the company of his family.
Walt was born to Walter Hampton Jr. and Jewel Hampton in Salzburg, Austria.
Survivors include his wife, Cecelia Hampton; two sons, Wade and Jesse; four grandchildren; his sister, Michele Todd; and nephews, Jonathan and Jason.
Walt celebrated his life in the outdoors as a wildlife biologist, writer, gunsmith and naturalist.
His enthusiasm for all those things has left a living legacy with his friends and family.
Services were conducted at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel (44 Dan Walters Drive Independence, Va. 24348) on Tuesday, Jan.14, 2020, at 5 p.m.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the Hampton family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020