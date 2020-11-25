1/
Walter Edward Eggleston
1934 - 2020
Walter Edward Eggleston, 86, known to all as Eddie, died at his home in Woodlawn on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
He was born in Newport News on June 18, 1934.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eric Samuel and Mary Mitchell Eggleston.
?Survivors include his wife, Brenda, of the home; and one son, Jeffrey (Jennifer) of Newport News.
?A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Piper's Gap Rescue Squad, 5567 Elk Horn Road, Woodlawn, Va. 24381 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.

Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
