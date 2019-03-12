Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Kenneth Helton Sr.. View Sign

Walter Kenneth Helton, Sr., 81, Blacksburg, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, from complications of advanced dementia.

The oldest of four children, he was born in Saltville, Va., on May 26, 1937.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Kyle Helton; mother, Doris Poore Helton; sister, Judy Crews; and sister-in-law, Dixie Helton.

Ken was a man of many talents, most memorably his beautiful voice and his love of singing.

He was a graduate of Lynchburg College and Vanderbilt Divinity School.

Professionally, he pursued service to humanity; first, as a minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), and second, as a pioneer in the field of substance abuse treatment.

As a minister, he served churches in Kentucky and Virginia and his work in substance abuse rehabilitation included creating treatment programs for various inpatient and outpatient facilities all through the Eastern United States and writing DUI legislation for the state of North Carolina.

As the first director of what is now the Life Center of Galax, Va., he built a treatment program that would become the model for many other facilities as the field expanded its reach and gained recognition. He was forced to retire from his work as a consultant in 2008 when he began to suffer symptoms of dementia.

Survivors include by daughters, Becky Helton, and Caroline Helton (Matt Kaplan); and son, Walter Kenneth Helton Jr. (Ginny); grandchildren, Jake Landau, Hava Kaplan, Ben, Molly, and Sam Helton; sister, Brenda Story (Ed); brother Kyle (Gene) Helton; brother-in-law, John Crews; and several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Hall in Blacksburg, Va., for their years of loving care.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019

