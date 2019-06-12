Wanda Caudill Goad, 75, of Laurel Fork, died Sunday, June 9, 2019.
She was born in Alleghany, N.C., to the late Bert and Mable Hodge Sturgill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Franklin Goad.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Kathy and Gary Bunn of Iron Station, N.C., Karla and Terry Archer of Fries, Keith and Kimberly Caudill of Clayton, N.C., Martin Caudill of Hillsville, Tracy and Marsha Caudill of Laurel Fork, Corina Caudill of Dobson, N.C., and Joey Goad of West Jefferson, N.C.; sister and brother-in-law, Norma Jean and Allen Randleman of Yadkinville, N.C.; brothers and sister-in-law, Wade and Virginia Sturgill and Roger Sturgill all of Sparta, N.C.; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ruth Sturgill; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at noon with Pastor Nathan Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Sparta, N.C. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the funeral service.
Flowers are appreciated; however, donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, N.C. 27030 or at mtnvalleyhospice.org/donate.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 12 to June 13, 2019