Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145 Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145 Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145 Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Alleghany, N.C., to the late Bert and Mable Hodge Sturgill.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Franklin Goad.

Survivors include her children and spouses, Kathy and Gary Bunn of Iron Station, N.C., Karla and Terry Archer of Fries, Keith and Kimberly Caudill of Clayton, N.C., Martin Caudill of Hillsville, Tracy and Marsha Caudill of Laurel Fork, Corina Caudill of Dobson, N.C., and Joey Goad of West Jefferson, N.C.; sister and brother-in-law, Norma Jean and Allen Randleman of Yadkinville, N.C.; brothers and sister-in-law, Wade and Virginia Sturgill and Roger Sturgill all of Sparta, N.C.; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ruth Sturgill; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at noon with Pastor Nathan Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Sparta, N.C. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the funeral service.

Flowers are appreciated; however, donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, N.C. 27030 or at

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Wanda Caudill Goad, 75, of Laurel Fork, died Sunday, June 9, 2019.She was born in Alleghany, N.C., to the late Bert and Mable Hodge Sturgill.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Franklin Goad.Survivors include her children and spouses, Kathy and Gary Bunn of Iron Station, N.C., Karla and Terry Archer of Fries, Keith and Kimberly Caudill of Clayton, N.C., Martin Caudill of Hillsville, Tracy and Marsha Caudill of Laurel Fork, Corina Caudill of Dobson, N.C., and Joey Goad of West Jefferson, N.C.; sister and brother-in-law, Norma Jean and Allen Randleman of Yadkinville, N.C.; brothers and sister-in-law, Wade and Virginia Sturgill and Roger Sturgill all of Sparta, N.C.; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ruth Sturgill; and several nieces and nephews.A funeral will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at noon with Pastor Nathan Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Sparta, N.C. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the funeral service.Flowers are appreciated; however, donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, N.C. 27030 or at mtnvalleyhospice.org/donate. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from June 12 to June 13, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close