Wanda Dale Rippey, 67, of Galax, Va., died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
She was born on March 10, 1951, to the late Hurley and Dorothy Wilson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Rippey.
Survivors include a sister, Diana Wilson Rowe; a cousin; a nephew; an uncle; an aunt Mallie Holderfield of Galax; two granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; and a host of friends, caregivers and neighbors.
A funeral was held March 2, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Fairview Baptist Church with Pastor Sam Holder officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Flowers will be appreciated or donations may be made to the Woltz Hospice Home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019