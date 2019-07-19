Wanda Paige Redd Robinson, 70, of Woodlawn, Va., passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at her home.
Wanda was born on July 22, 1948, in Carroll County, Va., to Howard Monroe and Pearl Lillian Vernon Redd.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Gale Robinson; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rixie and Virginia Robinson.
Survivors include two daughters, Kristal Robinson Edwards and Amber Paige Robinson, both of Galax; grandchildren, Karie Rose Edwards and Zachary Mark Edwards and girlfriend Brittany Nicole Balser; great-grandson, Leo James Edwards; step-great-granddaughter, Zoey Balser; sister-in-law and husband, Wilma Lee and David Horton of Woodlawn, Va.; and many cousins, aunts and uncles and church family at Midway Baptist Church.
There will be no service held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent directly to Kristal Edwards, 165 River Hill Road, Galax, Va. 24333 or to the Midway Baptist Church.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 19 to July 21, 2019