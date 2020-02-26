Wanda Pauline Hash (1932 - 2020)
Service Information
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA
24348
(276)-773-2521
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
View Map
Obituary
Wanda Pauline Hash, 88, of Independence, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Waddell Nursing Home in Galax, Va. 
She was born on Jan. 25, 1932, in Independence, Va., to Claude and Bertha Catron Ward. 
She was the widow of Charlie Wayne Hash. 
She was preceded in death by two grandsons, Matthew Hash and Josh Hash.
Survivors include a daughter and spouse, Nancy and Ray Ward of Independence, Virginia; two sons and spouses, Roger and Terri Hash and Joe and Felicia Hash, both of Independence; five grandchildren, Staci Galyean, Charlie Ward, Claudia Isom, Jared Hash, and Ethan Hash; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. The family received friends at the funeral home from noon until service time.  The Rev. Doug Stuart and the Rev. Tom Burcham officiated.  Burial followed in the Independence Cemetery.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
