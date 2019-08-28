Guest Book View Sign Service Information Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home 44 Dan Walters Dr. Independence , VA 24348 (276)-773-2521 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born Jan. 29, 1930, in Independence to Wayne Pierce and Zollie Beatrice Trent Osborne.

She was a loving sister and "Aunt Sis" to many who knew her.

As a lifelong dedicated member at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, she was a Sunday School Teacher and an active participant on the Woman's Missionary Union.

Survivors include her sister, Oveta Dumm (Robert Dumm Sr.) of Elk Creek, Va.; her sisters-in-law, Marlin Osborne of Chilhowie, Va., and Ann Osborne of Independence, Va.; three nephews, Stephen Osborne of Saltville, Va., Robert Dumm Jr. (Lisa) of Union, Mich., Bernard Dumm (Anne Marie) of Loveland, Ohio; and her niece, Rebecca Dumm Eichelberger of Denver, Colo.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Camet and HB Osborne.

Funeral services were conducted on Sunday at 3 p.m., Aug. 25, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Independence by the Rev. Darrin Brannock. The family received friends from 2 p.m. until the hour of service. Burial followed in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Independence.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church or Cemetery.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, is serving the family.

Wanda Rose Osborne, 89, of Independence, Va., passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.She was born Jan. 29, 1930, in Independence to Wayne Pierce and Zollie Beatrice Trent Osborne.She was a loving sister and "Aunt Sis" to many who knew her.As a lifelong dedicated member at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, she was a Sunday School Teacher and an active participant on the Woman's Missionary Union.Survivors include her sister, Oveta Dumm (Robert Dumm Sr.) of Elk Creek, Va.; her sisters-in-law, Marlin Osborne of Chilhowie, Va., and Ann Osborne of Independence, Va.; three nephews, Stephen Osborne of Saltville, Va., Robert Dumm Jr. (Lisa) of Union, Mich., Bernard Dumm (Anne Marie) of Loveland, Ohio; and her niece, Rebecca Dumm Eichelberger of Denver, Colo.She was preceded in death by her brothers, Camet and HB Osborne.Funeral services were conducted on Sunday at 3 p.m., Aug. 25, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Independence by the Rev. Darrin Brannock. The family received friends from 2 p.m. until the hour of service. Burial followed in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Independence.Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church or Cemetery.Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close