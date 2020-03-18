Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Graveside service 2:00 PM Providence Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Grayson County on Dec. 31, 1933, to Lonnie and Blanche Bartlett Carico.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Eugene(Sonny) Caudell.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Janice and Greg Dowling of Galax, Allen and Angela Spurlin and Dana and Denise Spurlin, all of Fries and Lisa and Joseph Brewer of Trinity, N.C., and Candace and Lloyd Johnson of Ennice, N.C.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kate Livingood of Woodleaf, N.C., Lavon Petty of Baywood, Joyce and Raymond Davis of Fries, Rachel and Doug Shaw of Independence and Shirley and Brady Bryant of Baywood; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Providence Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Carrico officiating. There was no visitation at the funeral home.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Wanda Spurlin Caudell, 86, of Fries, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her home.She was born in Grayson County on Dec. 31, 1933, to Lonnie and Blanche Bartlett Carico.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Eugene(Sonny) Caudell.Survivors include her children and their spouses, Janice and Greg Dowling of Galax, Allen and Angela Spurlin and Dana and Denise Spurlin, all of Fries and Lisa and Joseph Brewer of Trinity, N.C., and Candace and Lloyd Johnson of Ennice, N.C.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kate Livingood of Woodleaf, N.C., Lavon Petty of Baywood, Joyce and Raymond Davis of Fries, Rachel and Doug Shaw of Independence and Shirley and Brady Bryant of Baywood; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service was held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Providence Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Carrico officiating. There was no visitation at the funeral home.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close