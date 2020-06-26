Wanda Sue Altizer
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Sue Altizer, 72, of Galax, Va., died on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Grayson Rehab and Nursing Center in Independence, Va.
She was born on Nov. 25, 1947, to Edward Posey and Reba Fields Akers.
She was the widow of Warren H. Altizer Sr.
She retired after 30 years from O. Z. Gedney in Terryville, Conn.
Survivors include two sons and spouses, Warren H. Jr. and Connie S. Altizer of Galax, Va., and James Edward Sr. and Tonya Altizer of Woodlawn, Va.; three grandchildren, James Edward Jr. and Heather N. Altizer of Hillsville, Va., and Christopher W. Altizer and Sonny C. Altizer of the home in Galax, Va.; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters and spouses, Juanita and Jim Stewart of Palm Harbour, Fla., Mary Bellamy of Squire, W.Va., and Donna and Andy Lambert of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two brothers and spouses, Luther Ray and Dana Akers of Sylvatus, Va., and Troy and Brenda Akers of Bluefield, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were conducted on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Felts Memorial Cemetery in Galax, Va., by Brother Stacy Redd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105-9956.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Altizer family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved