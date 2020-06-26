Wanda Sue Altizer, 72, of Galax, Va., died on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Grayson Rehab and Nursing Center in Independence, Va.
She was born on Nov. 25, 1947, to Edward Posey and Reba Fields Akers.
She was the widow of Warren H. Altizer Sr.
She retired after 30 years from O. Z. Gedney in Terryville, Conn.
Survivors include two sons and spouses, Warren H. Jr. and Connie S. Altizer of Galax, Va., and James Edward Sr. and Tonya Altizer of Woodlawn, Va.; three grandchildren, James Edward Jr. and Heather N. Altizer of Hillsville, Va., and Christopher W. Altizer and Sonny C. Altizer of the home in Galax, Va.; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters and spouses, Juanita and Jim Stewart of Palm Harbour, Fla., Mary Bellamy of Squire, W.Va., and Donna and Andy Lambert of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two brothers and spouses, Luther Ray and Dana Akers of Sylvatus, Va., and Troy and Brenda Akers of Bluefield, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were conducted on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Felts Memorial Cemetery in Galax, Va., by Brother Stacy Redd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105-9956.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Altizer family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.