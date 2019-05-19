Wanda Sue Bonham Sumner, 66, of Galax, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
She was born in Smyth County on Nov. 7, 1952, to Charlie Millard and Vinna Elizabeth Keys Bonham.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Ray Sumner Jr.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and Charles "Dog" Galyean of Galax, Angie Rambo and James of Rural Retreat, Virginia; two grandchildren Michael Rambo and Justin Rambo; sisters, Sharon Reedy of Mouth of Wilson and Lucille Testerman of Delaware; brother and sister–in-law, Bob and Hat-tie Bonham of Maryland; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Barry Newman officiating. Burial will follow in the Sharp Cemetery. The family will receive Saturday from 10 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019