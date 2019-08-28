Wanda Sutherland Weddle Poole, who was born May 3, 1940, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her first husband of 55 years, Lonnie J. Weddle; her mother, Mary Sutherland Polston; stepfather Howard Polston; and father, Dennis J. Sutherland.
Surviving are her husband Bennie Poole of Greer, S.C., daughter, Karen Weddle Wofford (Jeff) of Radford; son, Garrett Weddle (Meg) of Greensboro, N.C.; daughter, Lisa Weddle of Walkertown, N.C.; and daughter, Nikki Washer (Michael) of Spartanburg, S.C.; two brothers, Dennis Sutherland (Pat) of Cleveland, Ohio and Jack Sutherland (Laura) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; nine grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home in Galax, and at a memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Community Cemetery. She was born in Galax and will be laid to rest there.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019