Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



She was preceded in death by her first husband of 55 years, Lonnie J. Weddle; her mother, Mary Sutherland Polston; stepfather Howard Polston; and father, Dennis J. Sutherland.

Surviving are her husband Bennie Poole of Greer, S.C., daughter, Karen Weddle Wofford (Jeff) of Radford; son, Garrett Weddle (Meg) of Greensboro, N.C.; daughter, Lisa Weddle of Walkertown, N.C.; and daughter, Nikki Washer (Michael) of Spartanburg, S.C.; two brothers, Dennis Sutherland (Pat) of Cleveland, Ohio and Jack Sutherland (Laura) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; nine grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home in Galax, and at a memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Community Cemetery. She was born in Galax and will be laid to rest there.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Wanda Sutherland Weddle Poole, who was born May 3, 1940, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.She was preceded in death by her first husband of 55 years, Lonnie J. Weddle; her mother, Mary Sutherland Polston; stepfather Howard Polston; and father, Dennis J. Sutherland.Surviving are her husband Bennie Poole of Greer, S.C., daughter, Karen Weddle Wofford (Jeff) of Radford; son, Garrett Weddle (Meg) of Greensboro, N.C.; daughter, Lisa Weddle of Walkertown, N.C.; and daughter, Nikki Washer (Michael) of Spartanburg, S.C.; two brothers, Dennis Sutherland (Pat) of Cleveland, Ohio and Jack Sutherland (Laura) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; nine grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home in Galax, and at a memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Community Cemetery. She was born in Galax and will be laid to rest there.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close