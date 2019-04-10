Wanda Taylor Cornett, 88, of Elk Creek, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Grayson Health and Rehab.
She was born in Virginia to the late Bayard Coy and Geneva Hackler Taylor.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James A. Cornett.
Survivors include her son, David Cornett of Roanoke; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held April 7, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Elk Creek Rescue Squad Building at 9109 Elk Creek Parkway, Elk Creek, Va. 24326.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019