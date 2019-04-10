Obituary



She was born in Virginia to the late Bayard Coy and Geneva Hackler Taylor.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James A. Cornett.

Survivors include her son, David Cornett of Roanoke; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held April 7, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Elk Creek Rescue Squad Building at 9109 Elk Creek Parkway, Elk Creek, Va. 24326.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.



1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145

Hillsville , VA 24343-0145

(276) 728-2041 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019

