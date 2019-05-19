Warren Carlin Marshall, 98, of Fries, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, in the Grayson Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born in Carroll County on Jan. 5, 1921, to Lawrence Herman and Oder Quesenberry Marshall.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Mae Williams Marshall.
Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Carlene Marshall Hall of Fries and Anita Jo and Ted Farmer of Blacksburg; four grandchildren and spouses; three great-grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, Julian and Betty Marshall of Vinton and Dewey Marshall of Salem; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Galax Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Theron Phillips officiating. Burial followed in the Fries Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery.
Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to either the Fries Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 9, Fries, Va., 24330 or to the .
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2019