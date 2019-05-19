Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Carroll County on Jan. 5, 1921, to Lawrence Herman and Oder Quesenberry Marshall.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Mae Williams Marshall.

Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Carlene Marshall Hall of Fries and Anita Jo and Ted Farmer of Blacksburg; four grandchildren and spouses; three great-grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, Julian and Betty Marshall of Vinton and Dewey Marshall of Salem; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral was held Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Galax Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Theron Phillips officiating. Burial followed in the Fries Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to either the Fries Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 9, Fries, Va., 24330 or to the .

Published in Galax Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2019

